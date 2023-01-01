100 Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 gel
263.74 cny

1.00000 GEL = 2.63737 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.0907590.8961.493731.661340.9642518.7467
1 GBP1.1494911.2538104.4841.717021.909681.108421.5491
1 USD0.91680.797575183.33351.369451.523110.88417.187
1 INR0.01100160.009570890.01210.01643340.01827730.0106080.206244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.63737 CNY
5 GEL13.18685 CNY
10 GEL26.37370 CNY
20 GEL52.74740 CNY
50 GEL131.86850 CNY
100 GEL263.73700 CNY
250 GEL659.34250 CNY
500 GEL1318.68500 CNY
1000 GEL2637.37000 CNY
2000 GEL5274.74000 CNY
5000 GEL13186.85000 CNY
10000 GEL26373.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37917 GEL
5 CNY1.89583 GEL
10 CNY3.79166 GEL
20 CNY7.58332 GEL
50 CNY18.95830 GEL
100 CNY37.91660 GEL
250 CNY94.79150 GEL
500 CNY189.58300 GEL
1000 CNY379.16600 GEL
2000 CNY758.33200 GEL
5000 CNY1895.83000 GEL
10000 CNY3791.66000 GEL