Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert GEL to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
4,633,060 uzs

1.000 GEL = 4,633 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3221.4731.6630.96718.209
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7561.7241.9471.13321.32
1 USD0.9210.787183.2031.3571.5320.89116.774
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4,633.06000 UZS
5 GEL23,165.30000 UZS
10 GEL46,330.60000 UZS
20 GEL92,661.20000 UZS
50 GEL231,653.00000 UZS
100 GEL463,306.00000 UZS
250 GEL1,158,265.00000 UZS
500 GEL2,316,530.00000 UZS
1000 GEL4,633,060.00000 UZS
2000 GEL9,266,120.00000 UZS
5000 GEL23,165,300.00000 UZS
10000 GEL46,330,600.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0.00022 GEL
5 UZS0.00108 GEL
10 UZS0.00216 GEL
20 UZS0.00432 GEL
50 UZS0.01079 GEL
100 UZS0.02158 GEL
250 UZS0.05396 GEL
500 UZS0.10792 GEL
1000 UZS0.21584 GEL
2000 UZS0.43168 GEL
5000 UZS1.07920 GEL
10000 UZS2.15840 GEL