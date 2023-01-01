10 Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GEL to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 gel
45,481.10 uzs

1.00000 GEL = 4548.11000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.089790.81161.474751.648060.9528518.8923
1 GBP1.1598211.26385105.3251.710431.911451.1051421.9116
1 USD0.91770.791233183.33631.353351.51240.874517.3372
1 INR0.01101180.009494460.011999610.01623960.01814820.01049360.208039

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4548.11000 UZS
5 GEL22740.55000 UZS
10 GEL45481.10000 UZS
20 GEL90962.20000 UZS
50 GEL227405.50000 UZS
100 GEL454811.00000 UZS
250 GEL1137027.50000 UZS
500 GEL2274055.00000 UZS
1000 GEL4548110.00000 UZS
2000 GEL9096220.00000 UZS
5000 GEL22740550.00000 UZS
10000 GEL45481100.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0.00022 GEL
5 UZS0.00110 GEL
10 UZS0.00220 GEL
20 UZS0.00440 GEL
50 UZS0.01099 GEL
100 UZS0.02199 GEL
250 UZS0.05497 GEL
500 UZS0.10994 GEL
1000 UZS0.21987 GEL
2000 UZS0.43974 GEL
5000 UZS1.09936 GEL
10000 UZS2.19871 GEL