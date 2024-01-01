Georgian Lari (GEL)

The Georgian lari is the official currency of the country of Georgia. It’s most commonly converted to the US dollar. The currency code for the lari is GEL, and its sign is ლ. The sign was introduced by the Governor of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) in July 2014. It’s a three-quartered circle open in the lower-right-hand quadrant. It has two vertical parallel lines at its crest and rests on a platform the length of its diameter. It was conceived as part of a sign design contest that began in 2013. It was meant to be easy to construct and to be reminiscent of the Georgian alphabet.

Currency name

Georgian Lari

GEL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GEL0.36900 0.33821 0.28817 30.92280 54.07010 31.49030 0.56669 6.74734
To GEL2.71000 2.95675 3.47016 0.03234 0.01849 0.03176 1.76462 0.14821

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Georgian lari Exchange Rates