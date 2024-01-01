Georgian laris to Samoan talas today

Convert GEL to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
1,001.42 wst

1.000 GEL = 1.001 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Georgian laris to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL1.00142 WST
5 GEL5.00710 WST
10 GEL10.01420 WST
20 GEL20.02840 WST
50 GEL50.07100 WST
100 GEL100.14200 WST
250 GEL250.35500 WST
500 GEL500.71000 WST
1000 GEL1,001.42000 WST
2000 GEL2,002.84000 WST
5000 GEL5,007.10000 WST
10000 GEL10,014.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST0.99858 GEL
5 WST4.99290 GEL
10 WST9.98580 GEL
20 WST19.97160 GEL
50 WST49.92900 GEL
100 WST99.85800 GEL
250 WST249.64500 GEL
500 WST499.29000 GEL
1000 WST998.58000 GEL
2000 WST1,997.16000 GEL
5000 WST4,992.90000 GEL
10000 WST9,985.80000 GEL