50 Georgian laris to Samoan talas

Convert GEL to WST at the real exchange rate

50 gel
50.74 wst

1.00000 GEL = 1.01474 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86161.0897590.81981.474761.648390.9530518.8889
1 GBP1.1606311.26495105.4211.711861.91341.1061421.9256
1 USD0.917650.790545183.341.35331.512630.8745517.3332
1 INR0.01101080.009485780.01199910.01623830.01815010.01049380.207982

How to convert Georgian laris to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL1.01474 WST
5 GEL5.07370 WST
10 GEL10.14740 WST
20 GEL20.29480 WST
50 GEL50.73700 WST
100 GEL101.47400 WST
250 GEL253.68500 WST
500 GEL507.37000 WST
1000 GEL1014.74000 WST
2000 GEL2029.48000 WST
5000 GEL5073.70000 WST
10000 GEL10147.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST0.98548 GEL
5 WST4.92739 GEL
10 WST9.85478 GEL
20 WST19.70956 GEL
50 WST49.27390 GEL
100 WST98.54780 GEL
250 WST246.36950 GEL
500 WST492.73900 GEL
1000 WST985.47800 GEL
2000 WST1970.95600 GEL
5000 WST4927.39000 GEL
10000 WST9854.78000 GEL