Georgian laris to Dominican pesos today

Convert GEL to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
21,741.10 dop

1.000 GEL = 21.74 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3061.4731.6620.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7691.7251.9471.13321.332
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3571.5320.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Dominican Peso
1 GEL21.74110 DOP
5 GEL108.70550 DOP
10 GEL217.41100 DOP
20 GEL434.82200 DOP
50 GEL1,087.05500 DOP
100 GEL2,174.11000 DOP
250 GEL5,435.27500 DOP
500 GEL10,870.55000 DOP
1000 GEL21,741.10000 DOP
2000 GEL43,482.20000 DOP
5000 GEL108,705.50000 DOP
10000 GEL217,411.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Georgian Lari
1 DOP0.04600 GEL
5 DOP0.22998 GEL
10 DOP0.45996 GEL
20 DOP0.91992 GEL
50 DOP2.29980 GEL
100 DOP4.59959 GEL
250 DOP11.49898 GEL
500 DOP22.99795 GEL
1000 DOP45.99590 GEL
2000 DOP91.99180 GEL
5000 DOP229.97950 GEL
10000 DOP459.95900 GEL