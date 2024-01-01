Georgian laris to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GEL to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
14,336.60 uah

1.000 GEL = 14.34 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL14.33660 UAH
5 GEL71.68300 UAH
10 GEL143.36600 UAH
20 GEL286.73200 UAH
50 GEL716.83000 UAH
100 GEL1,433.66000 UAH
250 GEL3,584.15000 UAH
500 GEL7,168.30000 UAH
1000 GEL14,336.60000 UAH
2000 GEL28,673.20000 UAH
5000 GEL71,683.00000 UAH
10000 GEL143,366.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.06975 GEL
5 UAH0.34876 GEL
10 UAH0.69752 GEL
20 UAH1.39503 GEL
50 UAH3.48758 GEL
100 UAH6.97516 GEL
250 UAH17.43790 GEL
500 UAH34.87580 GEL
1000 UAH69.75160 GEL
2000 UAH139.50320 GEL
5000 UAH348.75800 GEL
10000 UAH697.51600 GEL