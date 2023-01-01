1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Georgian laris

1.00000 UAH = 0.07418 GEL

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07418 GEL
5 UAH0.37089 GEL
10 UAH0.74178 GEL
20 UAH1.48356 GEL
50 UAH3.70889 GEL
100 UAH7.41778 GEL
250 UAH18.54445 GEL
500 UAH37.08890 GEL
1000 UAH74.17780 GEL
2000 UAH148.35560 GEL
5000 UAH370.88900 GEL
10000 UAH741.77800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL13.48110 UAH
5 GEL67.40550 UAH
10 GEL134.81100 UAH
20 GEL269.62200 UAH
50 GEL674.05500 UAH
100 GEL1348.11000 UAH
250 GEL3370.27500 UAH
500 GEL6740.55000 UAH
1000 GEL13481.10000 UAH
2000 GEL26962.20000 UAH
5000 GEL67405.50000 UAH
10000 GEL134811.00000 UAH