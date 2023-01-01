1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Georgian laris

Convert UAH to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.07 gel

1.00000 UAH = 0.07315 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:52 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

UAH to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.051187.49831.447891.658670.96418.9858
1GBP1.15411.2129100.9671.670771.9141.1124621.9084
1USD0.95140.82447183.24451.37751.578030.917118.0628
1INR0.01142880.00990420.012012810.01654760.01895660.01101690.216985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07315 GEL
5 UAH0.36574 GEL
10 UAH0.73148 GEL
20 UAH1.46295 GEL
50 UAH3.65738 GEL
100 UAH7.31477 GEL
250 UAH18.28693 GEL
500 UAH36.57385 GEL
1000 UAH73.14770 GEL
2000 UAH146.29540 GEL
5000 UAH365.73850 GEL
10000 UAH731.47700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL13.67100 UAH
5 GEL68.35500 UAH
10 GEL136.71000 UAH
20 GEL273.42000 UAH
50 GEL683.55000 UAH
100 GEL1367.10000 UAH
250 GEL3417.75000 UAH
500 GEL6835.50000 UAH
1000 GEL13671.00000 UAH
2000 GEL27342.00000 UAH
5000 GEL68355.00000 UAH
10000 GEL136710.00000 UAH