500 gel
6,822.65 uah

1.00000 GEL = 13.64530 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45 UTC
GEL to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL13.64530 UAH
5 GEL68.22650 UAH
10 GEL136.45300 UAH
20 GEL272.90600 UAH
50 GEL682.26500 UAH
100 GEL1364.53000 UAH
250 GEL3411.32500 UAH
500 GEL6822.65000 UAH
1000 GEL13645.30000 UAH
2000 GEL27290.60000 UAH
5000 GEL68226.50000 UAH
10000 GEL136453.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07329 GEL
5 UAH0.36643 GEL
10 UAH0.73286 GEL
20 UAH1.46571 GEL
50 UAH3.66428 GEL
100 UAH7.32856 GEL
250 UAH18.32140 GEL
500 UAH36.64280 GEL
1000 UAH73.28560 GEL
2000 UAH146.57120 GEL
5000 UAH366.42800 GEL
10000 UAH732.85600 GEL