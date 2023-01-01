5000 Georgian laris to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GEL to UAH at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
68,227 uah

1.00000 GEL = 13.64540 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46 UTC
GEL to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL13.64540 UAH
5 GEL68.22700 UAH
10 GEL136.45400 UAH
20 GEL272.90800 UAH
50 GEL682.27000 UAH
100 GEL1364.54000 UAH
250 GEL3411.35000 UAH
500 GEL6822.70000 UAH
1000 GEL13645.40000 UAH
2000 GEL27290.80000 UAH
5000 GEL68227.00000 UAH
10000 GEL136454.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07328 GEL
5 UAH0.36642 GEL
10 UAH0.73285 GEL
20 UAH1.46569 GEL
50 UAH3.66423 GEL
100 UAH7.32847 GEL
250 UAH18.32118 GEL
500 UAH36.64235 GEL
1000 UAH73.28470 GEL
2000 UAH146.56940 GEL
5000 UAH366.42350 GEL
10000 UAH732.84700 GEL