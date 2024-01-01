1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Georgian laris

Convert UAH to GEL at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₾0.06658 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
UAH to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GEL
1 UAH to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06700.0670
Low0.06620.0656
Average0.06650.0662
Change0.54%0.41%
1 UAH to GEL stats

The performance of UAH to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0670 and a 30 day low of 0.0662. This means the 30 day average was 0.0665. The change for UAH to GEL was 0.54.

The performance of UAH to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0670 and a 90 day low of 0.0656. This means the 90 day average was 0.0662. The change for UAH to GEL was 0.41.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.06658 GEL
5 UAH0.33288 GEL
10 UAH0.66576 GEL
20 UAH1.33151 GEL
50 UAH3.32878 GEL
100 UAH6.65756 GEL
250 UAH16.64390 GEL
500 UAH33.28780 GEL
1000 UAH66.57560 GEL
2000 UAH133.15120 GEL
5000 UAH332.87800 GEL
10000 UAH665.75600 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL15.02050 UAH
5 GEL75.10250 UAH
10 GEL150.20500 UAH
20 GEL300.41000 UAH
50 GEL751.02500 UAH
100 GEL1,502.05000 UAH
250 GEL3,755.12500 UAH
500 GEL7,510.25000 UAH
1000 GEL15,020.50000 UAH
2000 GEL30,041.00000 UAH
5000 GEL75,102.50000 UAH
10000 GEL150,205.00000 UAH