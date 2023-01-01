10 Georgian laris to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GEL to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 gel
134.56 uah

1.00000 GEL = 13.45610 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.089990.82931.475071.649110.9530518.8989
1 GBP1.1592911.2635105.2971.710021.911791.1048621.9091
1 USD0.917550.791452183.33731.35341.513090.874517.34
1 INR0.01100970.009496980.011999410.016240.01815620.01049350.20807

How to convert Georgian laris to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL13.45610 UAH
5 GEL67.28050 UAH
10 GEL134.56100 UAH
20 GEL269.12200 UAH
50 GEL672.80500 UAH
100 GEL1345.61000 UAH
250 GEL3364.02500 UAH
500 GEL6728.05000 UAH
1000 GEL13456.10000 UAH
2000 GEL26912.20000 UAH
5000 GEL67280.50000 UAH
10000 GEL134561.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07432 GEL
5 UAH0.37158 GEL
10 UAH0.74316 GEL
20 UAH1.48632 GEL
50 UAH3.71580 GEL
100 UAH7.43160 GEL
250 UAH18.57900 GEL
500 UAH37.15800 GEL
1000 UAH74.31600 GEL
2000 UAH148.63200 GEL
5000 UAH371.58000 GEL
10000 UAH743.16000 GEL