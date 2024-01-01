Convert GEL to UAH at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 gel
14,135.70 uah

₾1.000 GEL = ₴14.14 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GEL14.13570 UAH
5 GEL70.67850 UAH
10 GEL141.35700 UAH
20 GEL282.71400 UAH
50 GEL706.78500 UAH
100 GEL1,413.57000 UAH
250 GEL3,533.92500 UAH
500 GEL7,067.85000 UAH
1000 GEL14,135.70000 UAH
2000 GEL28,271.40000 UAH
5000 GEL70,678.50000 UAH
10000 GEL141,357.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Georgian Lari
1 UAH0.07074 GEL
5 UAH0.35371 GEL
10 UAH0.70743 GEL
20 UAH1.41486 GEL
50 UAH3.53714 GEL
100 UAH7.07429 GEL
250 UAH17.68572 GEL
500 UAH35.37145 GEL
1000 UAH70.74290 GEL
2000 UAH141.48580 GEL
5000 UAH353.71450 GEL
10000 UAH707.42900 GEL