1,000 gel
30,691.70 btn

1.000 GEL = 30.69 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
1 EUR10.8541.08590.311.4731.6620.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.271105.771.7251.9471.13321.33
1 USD0.9210.787183.2081.3571.5320.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL30.69170 BTN
5 GEL153.45850 BTN
10 GEL306.91700 BTN
20 GEL613.83400 BTN
50 GEL1,534.58500 BTN
100 GEL3,069.17000 BTN
250 GEL7,672.92500 BTN
500 GEL15,345.85000 BTN
1000 GEL30,691.70000 BTN
2000 GEL61,383.40000 BTN
5000 GEL153,458.50000 BTN
10000 GEL306,917.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03258 GEL
5 BTN0.16291 GEL
10 BTN0.32582 GEL
20 BTN0.65164 GEL
50 BTN1.62911 GEL
100 BTN3.25821 GEL
250 BTN8.14553 GEL
500 BTN16.29105 GEL
1000 BTN32.58210 GEL
2000 BTN65.16420 GEL
5000 BTN162.91050 GEL
10000 BTN325.82100 GEL