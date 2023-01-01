Aruban Florin (AWG)
Currency name
Aruban Florin
Currency symbol
ƒ
AWG exchange rates
|USD
|AUD
|CAD
|ZAR
|GBP
|EUR
|NZD
|SGD
|From AWG
|0.55249
|0.85070
|0.75909
|10.12090
|0.44376
|0.50738
|0.91966
|0.74334
|To AWG
|1.81000
|1.17550
|1.31737
|0.09881
|2.25345
|1.97091
|1.08736
|1.34527
