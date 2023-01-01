Aruban florins to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AWG to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
995.36 bgn

1.00000 AWG = 0.99536 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
How to convert Aruban florins to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG0.99536 BGN
5 AWG4.97680 BGN
10 AWG9.95359 BGN
20 AWG19.90718 BGN
50 AWG49.76795 BGN
100 AWG99.53590 BGN
250 AWG248.83975 BGN
500 AWG497.67950 BGN
1000 AWG995.35900 BGN
2000 AWG1990.71800 BGN
5000 AWG4976.79500 BGN
10000 AWG9953.59000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN1.00466 AWG
5 BGN5.02330 AWG
10 BGN10.04660 AWG
20 BGN20.09320 AWG
50 BGN50.23300 AWG
100 BGN100.46600 AWG
250 BGN251.16500 AWG
500 BGN502.33000 AWG
1000 BGN1004.66000 AWG
2000 BGN2009.32000 AWG
5000 BGN5023.30000 AWG
10000 BGN10046.60000 AWG