Aruban florins to Macanese patacas

Convert AWG to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
4443.09 mop

1.00000 AWG = 4.44309 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
How to convert Aruban florins to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.44309 MOP
5 AWG22.21545 MOP
10 AWG44.43090 MOP
20 AWG88.86180 MOP
50 AWG222.15450 MOP
100 AWG444.30900 MOP
250 AWG1110.77250 MOP
500 AWG2221.54500 MOP
1000 AWG4443.09000 MOP
2000 AWG8886.18000 MOP
5000 AWG22215.45000 MOP
10000 AWG44430.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22507 AWG
5 MOP1.12534 AWG
10 MOP2.25068 AWG
20 MOP4.50136 AWG
50 MOP11.25340 AWG
100 MOP22.50680 AWG
250 MOP56.26700 AWG
500 MOP112.53400 AWG
1000 MOP225.06800 AWG
2000 MOP450.13600 AWG
5000 MOP1125.34000 AWG
10000 MOP2250.68000 AWG