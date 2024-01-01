10 thousand Aruban florins to Macanese patacas

Convert AWG to MOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
44,863.40 mop

ƒ1.000 AWG = MOP$4.486 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
AWG to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MOP
1 AWG to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.49244.4965
Low4.48154.4815
Average4.48594.4911
Change-0.13%-0.22%
View full history

1 AWG to MOP stats

The performance of AWG to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4924 and a 30 day low of 4.4815. This means the 30 day average was 4.4859. The change for AWG to MOP was -0.13.

The performance of AWG to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4965 and a 90 day low of 4.4815. This means the 90 day average was 4.4911. The change for AWG to MOP was -0.22.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.9010.7610.9031.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1390.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2690.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.48634 MOP
5 AWG22.43170 MOP
10 AWG44.86340 MOP
20 AWG89.72680 MOP
50 AWG224.31700 MOP
100 AWG448.63400 MOP
250 AWG1,121.58500 MOP
500 AWG2,243.17000 MOP
1000 AWG4,486.34000 MOP
2000 AWG8,972.68000 MOP
5000 AWG22,431.70000 MOP
10000 AWG44,863.40000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22290 AWG
5 MOP1.11450 AWG
10 MOP2.22899 AWG
20 MOP4.45798 AWG
50 MOP11.14495 AWG
100 MOP22.28990 AWG
250 MOP55.72475 AWG
500 MOP111.44950 AWG
1000 MOP222.89900 AWG
2000 MOP445.79800 AWG
5000 MOP1,114.49500 AWG
10000 MOP2,228.99000 AWG