Aruban florins to Macanese patacas today

Convert AWG to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,501.20 mop

1.000 AWG = 4.501 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.50120 MOP
5 AWG22.50600 MOP
10 AWG45.01200 MOP
20 AWG90.02400 MOP
50 AWG225.06000 MOP
100 AWG450.12000 MOP
250 AWG1,125.30000 MOP
500 AWG2,250.60000 MOP
1000 AWG4,501.20000 MOP
2000 AWG9,002.40000 MOP
5000 AWG22,506.00000 MOP
10000 AWG45,012.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22216 AWG
5 MOP1.11082 AWG
10 MOP2.22163 AWG
20 MOP4.44326 AWG
50 MOP11.10815 AWG
100 MOP22.21630 AWG
250 MOP55.54075 AWG
500 MOP111.08150 AWG
1000 MOP222.16300 AWG
2000 MOP444.32600 AWG
5000 MOP1,110.81500 AWG
10000 MOP2,221.63000 AWG