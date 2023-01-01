50 Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

Convert MOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

50 mop
11.24 awg

1.00000 MOP = 0.22476 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22476 AWG
5 MOP1.12380 AWG
10 MOP2.24761 AWG
20 MOP4.49522 AWG
50 MOP11.23805 AWG
100 MOP22.47610 AWG
250 MOP56.19025 AWG
500 MOP112.38050 AWG
1000 MOP224.76100 AWG
2000 MOP449.52200 AWG
5000 MOP1123.80500 AWG
10000 MOP2247.61000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.44917 MOP
5 AWG22.24585 MOP
10 AWG44.49170 MOP
20 AWG88.98340 MOP
50 AWG222.45850 MOP
100 AWG444.91700 MOP
250 AWG1112.29250 MOP
500 AWG2224.58500 MOP
1000 AWG4449.17000 MOP
2000 AWG8898.34000 MOP
5000 AWG22245.85000 MOP
10000 AWG44491.70000 MOP