Aruban Florin (AWG)

Currency name

Aruban Florin

ƒ

AWG exchange rates

 USD AUD CAD ZAR GBP EUR NZD SGD
From AWG0.55866 0.85796 0.77500 10.21530 0.43628 0.51204 0.93766 0.74115
To AWG1.79000 1.16556 1.29032 0.09789 2.29210 1.95298 1.06648 1.34926

All Aruban florin Exchange Rates