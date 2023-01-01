Aruban florins to Gibraltar pounds today

1,000 awg
445.70 gip

1.00000 AWG = 0.44570 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.0855590.34111.487531.671110.9642518.7366
1 GBP1.1427911.24055103.241.699931.909711.1019421.4119
1 USD0.92120.806094183.22151.37031.539410.888317.26
1 INR0.01106920.009686130.012016110.01646570.01849770.01067390.207398

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.44570 GIP
5 AWG2.22849 GIP
10 AWG4.45697 GIP
20 AWG8.91394 GIP
50 AWG22.28485 GIP
100 AWG44.56970 GIP
250 AWG111.42425 GIP
500 AWG222.84850 GIP
1000 AWG445.69700 GIP
2000 AWG891.39400 GIP
5000 AWG2228.48500 GIP
10000 AWG4456.97000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.24368 AWG
5 GIP11.21840 AWG
10 GIP22.43680 AWG
20 GIP44.87360 AWG
50 GIP112.18400 AWG
100 GIP224.36800 AWG
250 GIP560.92000 AWG
500 GIP1121.84000 AWG
1000 GIP2243.68000 AWG
2000 GIP4487.36000 AWG
5000 GIP11218.40000 AWG
10000 GIP22436.80000 AWG