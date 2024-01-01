Convert GIP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

1,000 gip
2,272.32 awg

£1.000 GIP = ƒ2.272 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:16
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.27232 AWG
5 GIP11.36160 AWG
10 GIP22.72320 AWG
20 GIP45.44640 AWG
50 GIP113.61600 AWG
100 GIP227.23200 AWG
250 GIP568.08000 AWG
500 GIP1,136.16000 AWG
1000 GIP2,272.32000 AWG
2000 GIP4,544.64000 AWG
5000 GIP11,361.60000 AWG
10000 GIP22,723.20000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.44008 GIP
5 AWG2.20040 GIP
10 AWG4.40080 GIP
20 AWG8.80160 GIP
50 AWG22.00400 GIP
100 AWG44.00800 GIP
250 AWG110.02000 GIP
500 AWG220.04000 GIP
1000 AWG440.08000 GIP
2000 AWG880.16000 GIP
5000 AWG2,200.40000 GIP
10000 AWG4,400.80000 GIP