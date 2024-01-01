1 thousand Aruban florins to Gibraltar pounds

Convert AWG to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
425.11 gip

ƒ1.000 AWG = £0.4251 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
AWG to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GIP
1 AWG to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44050.4427
Low0.42150.4215
Average0.43100.4349
Change-2.56%-2.81%
1 AWG to GIP stats

The performance of AWG to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4405 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4310. The change for AWG to GIP was -2.56.

The performance of AWG to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4215. This means the 90 day average was 0.4349. The change for AWG to GIP was -2.81.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.42511 GIP
5 AWG2.12556 GIP
10 AWG4.25111 GIP
20 AWG8.50222 GIP
50 AWG21.25555 GIP
100 AWG42.51110 GIP
250 AWG106.27775 GIP
500 AWG212.55550 GIP
1000 AWG425.11100 GIP
2000 AWG850.22200 GIP
5000 AWG2,125.55500 GIP
10000 AWG4,251.11000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.35233 AWG
5 GIP11.76165 AWG
10 GIP23.52330 AWG
20 GIP47.04660 AWG
50 GIP117.61650 AWG
100 GIP235.23300 AWG
250 GIP588.08250 AWG
500 GIP1,176.16500 AWG
1000 GIP2,352.33000 AWG
2000 GIP4,704.66000 AWG
5000 GIP11,761.65000 AWG
10000 GIP23,523.30000 AWG