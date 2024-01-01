Convert GIP to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

500 gip
1,136.21 awg

£1.000 GIP = ƒ2.272 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6231.4651.6120.95819.238
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9521.7321.9051.13222.743
1 USD0.9310.788183.4591.3641.5010.89217.915
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.27241 AWG
5 GIP11.36205 AWG
10 GIP22.72410 AWG
20 GIP45.44820 AWG
50 GIP113.62050 AWG
100 GIP227.24100 AWG
250 GIP568.10250 AWG
500 GIP1,136.20500 AWG
1000 GIP2,272.41000 AWG
2000 GIP4,544.82000 AWG
5000 GIP11,362.05000 AWG
10000 GIP22,724.10000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.44006 GIP
5 AWG2.20031 GIP
10 AWG4.40062 GIP
20 AWG8.80124 GIP
50 AWG22.00310 GIP
100 AWG44.00620 GIP
250 AWG110.01550 GIP
500 AWG220.03100 GIP
1000 AWG440.06200 GIP
2000 AWG880.12400 GIP
5000 AWG2,200.31000 GIP
10000 AWG4,400.62000 GIP