Aruban florins to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert AWG to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
439.80 gip

1.000 AWG = 0.4398 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

How to convert Aruban florins to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.43980 GIP
5 AWG2.19902 GIP
10 AWG4.39803 GIP
20 AWG8.79606 GIP
50 AWG21.99015 GIP
100 AWG43.98030 GIP
250 AWG109.95075 GIP
500 AWG219.90150 GIP
1000 AWG439.80300 GIP
2000 AWG879.60600 GIP
5000 AWG2,199.01500 GIP
10000 AWG4,398.03000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.27375 AWG
5 GIP11.36875 AWG
10 GIP22.73750 AWG
20 GIP45.47500 AWG
50 GIP113.68750 AWG
100 GIP227.37500 AWG
250 GIP568.43750 AWG
500 GIP1,136.87500 AWG
1000 GIP2,273.75000 AWG
2000 GIP4,547.50000 AWG
5000 GIP11,368.75000 AWG
10000 GIP22,737.50000 AWG