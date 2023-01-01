5 Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

Convert GIP to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 gip
11.44 awg

1.00000 GIP = 2.28784 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.28784 AWG
5 GIP11.43920 AWG
10 GIP22.87840 AWG
20 GIP45.75680 AWG
50 GIP114.39200 AWG
100 GIP228.78400 AWG
250 GIP571.96000 AWG
500 GIP1143.92000 AWG
1000 GIP2287.84000 AWG
2000 GIP4575.68000 AWG
5000 GIP11439.20000 AWG
10000 GIP22878.40000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.43709 GIP
5 AWG2.18547 GIP
10 AWG4.37094 GIP
20 AWG8.74188 GIP
50 AWG21.85470 GIP
100 AWG43.70940 GIP
250 AWG109.27350 GIP
500 AWG218.54700 GIP
1000 AWG437.09400 GIP
2000 AWG874.18800 GIP
5000 AWG2185.47000 GIP
10000 AWG4370.94000 GIP