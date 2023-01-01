Aruban florins to Guinean francs today

Convert AWG to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,747,240 gnf

1.00000 AWG = 4747.24000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539651.3704518.23590.8059320.921151.668061.3482
1 AUD0.649510.89010711.84420.5234530.5982871.08340.875656
1 CAD0.7296871.12346113.30650.5880780.6721511.217160.983764
1 ZAR0.05483690.08442940.075151210.04419480.0505130.0914710.0739311

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guinean Franc
1 AWG4747.24000 GNF
5 AWG23736.20000 GNF
10 AWG47472.40000 GNF
20 AWG94944.80000 GNF
50 AWG237362.00000 GNF
100 AWG474724.00000 GNF
250 AWG1186810.00000 GNF
500 AWG2373620.00000 GNF
1000 AWG4747240.00000 GNF
2000 AWG9494480.00000 GNF
5000 AWG23736200.00000 GNF
10000 AWG47472400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Aruban Florin
1 GNF0.00021 AWG
5 GNF0.00105 AWG
10 GNF0.00211 AWG
20 GNF0.00421 AWG
50 GNF0.01053 AWG
100 GNF0.02106 AWG
250 GNF0.05266 AWG
500 GNF0.10532 AWG
1000 GNF0.21065 AWG
2000 GNF0.42130 AWG
5000 GNF1.05324 AWG
10000 GNF2.10649 AWG