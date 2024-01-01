Aruban florins to Guinean francs today

Convert AWG to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,800,440 gnf

1.000 AWG = 4,800 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guinean Franc
1 AWG4,800.44000 GNF
5 AWG24,002.20000 GNF
10 AWG48,004.40000 GNF
20 AWG96,008.80000 GNF
50 AWG240,022.00000 GNF
100 AWG480,044.00000 GNF
250 AWG1,200,110.00000 GNF
500 AWG2,400,220.00000 GNF
1000 AWG4,800,440.00000 GNF
2000 AWG9,600,880.00000 GNF
5000 AWG24,002,200.00000 GNF
10000 AWG48,004,400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Aruban Florin
1 GNF0.00021 AWG
5 GNF0.00104 AWG
10 GNF0.00208 AWG
20 GNF0.00417 AWG
50 GNF0.01042 AWG
100 GNF0.02083 AWG
250 GNF0.05208 AWG
500 GNF0.10416 AWG
1000 GNF0.20831 AWG
2000 GNF0.41663 AWG
5000 GNF1.04157 AWG
10000 GNF2.08314 AWG