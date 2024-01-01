5 Aruban florins to Guinean francs

Convert AWG to GNF at the real exchange rate

5 awg
24,097 gnf

ƒ1.000 AWG = GFr4,819 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
AWG to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GNF
1 AWG to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,819.36004,819.3600
Low4,795.39004,782.7000
Average4,812.17374,808.3464
Change0.49%0.31%
1 AWG to GNF stats

The performance of AWG to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,819.3600 and a 30 day low of 4,795.3900. This means the 30 day average was 4,812.1737. The change for AWG to GNF was 0.49.

The performance of AWG to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,819.3600 and a 90 day low of 4,782.7000. This means the 90 day average was 4,808.3464. The change for AWG to GNF was 0.31.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.8950.7610.9041.6051.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1270.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2610.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guinean Franc
1 AWG4,819.36000 GNF
5 AWG24,096.80000 GNF
10 AWG48,193.60000 GNF
20 AWG96,387.20000 GNF
50 AWG240,968.00000 GNF
100 AWG481,936.00000 GNF
250 AWG1,204,840.00000 GNF
500 AWG2,409,680.00000 GNF
1000 AWG4,819,360.00000 GNF
2000 AWG9,638,720.00000 GNF
5000 AWG24,096,800.00000 GNF
10000 AWG48,193,600.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Aruban Florin
1 GNF0.00021 AWG
5 GNF0.00104 AWG
10 GNF0.00207 AWG
20 GNF0.00415 AWG
50 GNF0.01037 AWG
100 GNF0.02075 AWG
250 GNF0.05187 AWG
500 GNF0.10375 AWG
1000 GNF0.20750 AWG
2000 GNF0.41499 AWG
5000 GNF1.03748 AWG
10000 GNF2.07496 AWG