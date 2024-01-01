Convert GNF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guinean francs to Aruban florins

1,000 gnf
0.21 awg

GFr1.000 GNF = ƒ0.0002081 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5131.4641.6090.95819.235
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8651.7321.9031.13322.749
1 USD0.9320.788183.4311.3651.50.89317.928
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Aruban Florin
1 GNF0.00021 AWG
5 GNF0.00104 AWG
10 GNF0.00208 AWG
20 GNF0.00416 AWG
50 GNF0.01041 AWG
100 GNF0.02081 AWG
250 GNF0.05203 AWG
500 GNF0.10406 AWG
1000 GNF0.20812 AWG
2000 GNF0.41624 AWG
5000 GNF1.04060 AWG
10000 GNF2.08119 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guinean Franc
1 AWG4,804.93000 GNF
5 AWG24,024.65000 GNF
10 AWG48,049.30000 GNF
20 AWG96,098.60000 GNF
50 AWG240,246.50000 GNF
100 AWG480,493.00000 GNF
250 AWG1,201,232.50000 GNF
500 AWG2,402,465.00000 GNF
1000 AWG4,804,930.00000 GNF
2000 AWG9,609,860.00000 GNF
5000 AWG24,024,650.00000 GNF
10000 AWG48,049,300.00000 GNF