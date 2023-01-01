Aruban florins to Croatian kunas today

Convert AWG to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
3890.69 hrk

1.00000 AWG = 3.89069 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Croatian Kuna
1 AWG3.89069 HRK
5 AWG19.45345 HRK
10 AWG38.90690 HRK
20 AWG77.81380 HRK
50 AWG194.53450 HRK
100 AWG389.06900 HRK
250 AWG972.67250 HRK
500 AWG1945.34500 HRK
1000 AWG3890.69000 HRK
2000 AWG7781.38000 HRK
5000 AWG19453.45000 HRK
10000 AWG38906.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Aruban Florin
1 HRK0.25702 AWG
5 HRK1.28512 AWG
10 HRK2.57024 AWG
20 HRK5.14048 AWG
50 HRK12.85120 AWG
100 HRK25.70240 AWG
250 HRK64.25600 AWG
500 HRK128.51200 AWG
1000 HRK257.02400 AWG
2000 HRK514.04800 AWG
5000 HRK1285.12000 AWG
10000 HRK2570.24000 AWG