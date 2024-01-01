5 Aruban florins to Croatian kunas

Convert AWG to HRK at the real exchange rate

5 awg
19.61 hrk

ƒ1.000 AWG = kn3.922 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
AWG to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 AWG to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.92213.9221
Low3.92213.9221
Average3.92213.9221
Change0.00%0.00%
1 AWG to HRK stats

The performance of AWG to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9221 and a 30 day low of 3.9221. This means the 30 day average was 3.9221. The change for AWG to HRK was 0.00.

The performance of AWG to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9221 and a 90 day low of 3.9221. This means the 90 day average was 3.9221. The change for AWG to HRK was 0.00.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Croatian Kuna
1 AWG3.92213 HRK
5 AWG19.61065 HRK
10 AWG39.22130 HRK
20 AWG78.44260 HRK
50 AWG196.10650 HRK
100 AWG392.21300 HRK
250 AWG980.53250 HRK
500 AWG1,961.06500 HRK
1000 AWG3,922.13000 HRK
2000 AWG7,844.26000 HRK
5000 AWG19,610.65000 HRK
10000 AWG39,221.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Aruban Florin
1 HRK0.25496 AWG
5 HRK1.27482 AWG
10 HRK2.54963 AWG
20 HRK5.09926 AWG
50 HRK12.74815 AWG
100 HRK25.49630 AWG
250 HRK63.74075 AWG
500 HRK127.48150 AWG
1000 HRK254.96300 AWG
2000 HRK509.92600 AWG
5000 HRK1,274.81500 AWG
10000 HRK2,549.63000 AWG