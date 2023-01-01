Aruban florins to Mozambican meticals today

Convert AWG to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
35259.70 mzn

1.00000 AWG = 35.25970 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370218.24380.8058670.921051.668061.3482
1 AUD0.649610.89008211.85120.5234910.5983241.083570.875791
1 CAD0.729821.12349113.31470.5881380.6722121.217380.983944
1 ZAR0.05481310.08437980.07510510.04417210.05048650.09143140.0738991

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mozambican Metical
1 AWG35.25970 MZN
5 AWG176.29850 MZN
10 AWG352.59700 MZN
20 AWG705.19400 MZN
50 AWG1762.98500 MZN
100 AWG3525.97000 MZN
250 AWG8814.92500 MZN
500 AWG17629.85000 MZN
1000 AWG35259.70000 MZN
2000 AWG70519.40000 MZN
5000 AWG176298.50000 MZN
10000 AWG352597.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Aruban Florin
1 MZN0.02836 AWG
5 MZN0.14181 AWG
10 MZN0.28361 AWG
20 MZN0.56722 AWG
50 MZN1.41805 AWG
100 MZN2.83610 AWG
250 MZN7.09025 AWG
500 MZN14.18050 AWG
1000 MZN28.36100 AWG
2000 MZN56.72200 AWG
5000 MZN141.80500 AWG
10000 MZN283.61000 AWG