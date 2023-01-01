Aruban florins to Brunei dollars today

Convert AWG to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
744.89 bnd

1.00000 AWG = 0.74489 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085490.33621.487651.671780.964318.7326
1 GBP1.1429911.24055103.2491.70031.910741.1021821.4103
1 USD0.921450.806094183.22851.37061.540240.888417.2587
1 INR0.01106980.009685310.012015110.01646790.01850610.01067420.207365

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brunei Dollar
1 AWG0.74489 BND
5 AWG3.72445 BND
10 AWG7.44890 BND
20 AWG14.89780 BND
50 AWG37.24450 BND
100 AWG74.48900 BND
250 AWG186.22250 BND
500 AWG372.44500 BND
1000 AWG744.89000 BND
2000 AWG1489.78000 BND
5000 AWG3724.45000 BND
10000 AWG7448.90000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BND1.34248 AWG
5 BND6.71240 AWG
10 BND13.42480 AWG
20 BND26.84960 AWG
50 BND67.12400 AWG
100 BND134.24800 AWG
250 BND335.62000 AWG
500 BND671.24000 AWG
1000 BND1342.48000 AWG
2000 BND2684.96000 AWG
5000 BND6712.40000 AWG
10000 BND13424.80000 AWG