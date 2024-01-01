5,000 Aruban florins to Brunei dollars

Convert AWG to BND at the real exchange rate

5,000 awg
3,648.47 bnd

ƒ1.000 AWG = B$0.7297 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
AWG to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 AWG to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74110.7592
Low0.72670.7267
Average0.73410.7469
Change-1.55%-3.01%
1 AWG to BND stats

The performance of AWG to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7411 and a 30 day low of 0.7267. This means the 30 day average was 0.7341. The change for AWG to BND was -1.55.

The performance of AWG to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7592 and a 90 day low of 0.7267. This means the 90 day average was 0.7469. The change for AWG to BND was -3.01.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8320.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0850.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2150.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brunei Dollar
1 AWG0.72969 BND
5 AWG3.64847 BND
10 AWG7.29693 BND
20 AWG14.59386 BND
50 AWG36.48465 BND
100 AWG72.96930 BND
250 AWG182.42325 BND
500 AWG364.84650 BND
1000 AWG729.69300 BND
2000 AWG1,459.38600 BND
5000 AWG3,648.46500 BND
10000 AWG7,296.93000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BND1.37044 AWG
5 BND6.85220 AWG
10 BND13.70440 AWG
20 BND27.40880 AWG
50 BND68.52200 AWG
100 BND137.04400 AWG
250 BND342.61000 AWG
500 BND685.22000 AWG
1000 BND1,370.44000 AWG
2000 BND2,740.88000 AWG
5000 BND6,852.20000 AWG
10000 BND13,704.40000 AWG