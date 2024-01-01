Aruban florins to Brunei dollars today

Convert AWG to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
750.75 bnd

1.000 AWG = 0.7508 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5941.7271.9481.13121.379
1 USD0.9210.787183.1151.361.5330.8916.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brunei Dollar
1 AWG0.75075 BND
5 AWG3.75377 BND
10 AWG7.50754 BND
20 AWG15.01508 BND
50 AWG37.53770 BND
100 AWG75.07540 BND
250 AWG187.68850 BND
500 AWG375.37700 BND
1000 AWG750.75400 BND
2000 AWG1,501.50800 BND
5000 AWG3,753.77000 BND
10000 AWG7,507.54000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BND1.33199 AWG
5 BND6.65995 AWG
10 BND13.31990 AWG
20 BND26.63980 AWG
50 BND66.59950 AWG
100 BND133.19900 AWG
250 BND332.99750 AWG
500 BND665.99500 AWG
1000 BND1,331.99000 AWG
2000 BND2,663.98000 AWG
5000 BND6,659.95000 AWG
10000 BND13,319.90000 AWG