Aruban florins to Seychellois rupees today

Convert AWG to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
7144.09 scr

1.00000 AWG = 7.14409 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539171.370218.24060.8059320.920951.668061.34815
1 AUD0.649710.89021911.85090.5236140.5983881.083740.875893
1 CAD0.729821.12332113.31240.5881850.6721811.217380.983907
1 ZAR0.05482290.08438170.075118110.04418340.0504930.09144750.0739093

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Seychellois Rupee
1 AWG7.14409 SCR
5 AWG35.72045 SCR
10 AWG71.44090 SCR
20 AWG142.88180 SCR
50 AWG357.20450 SCR
100 AWG714.40900 SCR
250 AWG1786.02250 SCR
500 AWG3572.04500 SCR
1000 AWG7144.09000 SCR
2000 AWG14288.18000 SCR
5000 AWG35720.45000 SCR
10000 AWG71440.90000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 SCR0.13998 AWG
5 SCR0.69988 AWG
10 SCR1.39976 AWG
20 SCR2.79952 AWG
50 SCR6.99880 AWG
100 SCR13.99760 AWG
250 SCR34.99400 AWG
500 SCR69.98800 AWG
1000 SCR139.97600 AWG
2000 SCR279.95200 AWG
5000 SCR699.88000 AWG
10000 SCR1399.76000 AWG