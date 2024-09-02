Aruban florin to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Seychellois rupees is currently 7.577 today, reflecting a 0.574% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.147% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 8.166 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 7.298 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 8.966% increase in value.