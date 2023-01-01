20 Aruban florins to Seychellois rupees

Convert AWG to SCR at the real exchange rate

20 awg
160.85 scr

1.00000 AWG = 8.04265 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Seychellois Rupee
1 AWG8.04265 SCR
5 AWG40.21325 SCR
10 AWG80.42650 SCR
20 AWG160.85300 SCR
50 AWG402.13250 SCR
100 AWG804.26500 SCR
250 AWG2010.66250 SCR
500 AWG4021.32500 SCR
1000 AWG8042.65000 SCR
2000 AWG16085.30000 SCR
5000 AWG40213.25000 SCR
10000 AWG80426.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 SCR0.12434 AWG
5 SCR0.62169 AWG
10 SCR1.24337 AWG
20 SCR2.48674 AWG
50 SCR6.21685 AWG
100 SCR12.43370 AWG
250 SCR31.08425 AWG
500 SCR62.16850 AWG
1000 SCR124.33700 AWG
2000 SCR248.67400 AWG
5000 SCR621.68500 AWG
10000 SCR1243.37000 AWG