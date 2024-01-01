Convert SCR to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Aruban florins

10,000 scr
1,255.07 awg

₨1.000 SCR = ƒ0.1255 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.3051.4641.6070.95919.539
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5381.731.8991.13323.091
1 USD0.9360.792183.5681.371.5040.89718.284
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 SCR0.12551 AWG
5 SCR0.62754 AWG
10 SCR1.25507 AWG
20 SCR2.51014 AWG
50 SCR6.27535 AWG
100 SCR12.55070 AWG
250 SCR31.37675 AWG
500 SCR62.75350 AWG
1000 SCR125.50700 AWG
2000 SCR251.01400 AWG
5000 SCR627.53500 AWG
10000 SCR1,255.07000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Seychellois Rupee
1 AWG7.96771 SCR
5 AWG39.83855 SCR
10 AWG79.67710 SCR
20 AWG159.35420 SCR
50 AWG398.38550 SCR
100 AWG796.77100 SCR
250 AWG1,991.92750 SCR
500 AWG3,983.85500 SCR
1000 AWG7,967.71000 SCR
2000 AWG15,935.42000 SCR
5000 AWG39,838.55000 SCR
10000 AWG79,677.10000 SCR