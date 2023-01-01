Aruban florins to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert AWG to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
6779060 uzs

1.00000 AWG = 6779.06000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370418.24170.8061270.921151.668341.34825
1 AUD0.649610.89021211.84980.523660.5983791.083750.875823
1 CAD0.7297141.12333113.31120.5882420.6721761.217410.983837
1 ZAR0.05481950.08438960.075124610.04419140.05049690.09145720.0739103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Uzbekistan Som
1 AWG6779.06000 UZS
5 AWG33895.30000 UZS
10 AWG67790.60000 UZS
20 AWG135581.20000 UZS
50 AWG338953.00000 UZS
100 AWG677906.00000 UZS
250 AWG1694765.00000 UZS
500 AWG3389530.00000 UZS
1000 AWG6779060.00000 UZS
2000 AWG13558120.00000 UZS
5000 AWG33895300.00000 UZS
10000 AWG67790600.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Aruban Florin
1 UZS0.00015 AWG
5 UZS0.00074 AWG
10 UZS0.00148 AWG
20 UZS0.00295 AWG
50 UZS0.00738 AWG
100 UZS0.01475 AWG
250 UZS0.03688 AWG
500 UZS0.07376 AWG
1000 UZS0.14751 AWG
2000 UZS0.29503 AWG
5000 UZS0.73757 AWG
10000 UZS1.47513 AWG