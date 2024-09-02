Aruban florin to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Uzbekistan soms is currently 7,064.920 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.227% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 7,083.630 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 7,058.100 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.280% decrease in value.