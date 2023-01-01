Aruban florins to Tunisian dinars today

Convert AWG to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,724.750 tnd

1.00000 AWG = 1.72475 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tunisian Dinar
1 AWG1.72475 TND
5 AWG8.62375 TND
10 AWG17.24750 TND
20 AWG34.49500 TND
50 AWG86.23750 TND
100 AWG172.47500 TND
250 AWG431.18750 TND
500 AWG862.37500 TND
1000 AWG1724.75000 TND
2000 AWG3449.50000 TND
5000 AWG8623.75000 TND
10000 AWG17247.50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 TND0.57979 AWG
5 TND2.89897 AWG
10 TND5.79794 AWG
20 TND11.59588 AWG
50 TND28.98970 AWG
100 TND57.97940 AWG
250 TND144.94850 AWG
500 TND289.89700 AWG
1000 TND579.79400 AWG
2000 TND1159.58800 AWG
5000 TND2898.97000 AWG
10000 TND5797.94000 AWG