Aruban florins to Algerian dinars today

Convert AWG to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
74,280.70 dzd

1.00000 AWG = 74.28070 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539531.3704518.23620.8058990.92111.667781.34815
1 AUD0.6495510.89017611.84530.5234720.5983051.083310.875691
1 CAD0.7296871.12337113.30670.5880540.672121.216960.983728
1 ZAR0.0548360.08442150.0751510.04419230.05050980.09145430.0739271

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Algerian Dinar
1 AWG74.28070 DZD
5 AWG371.40350 DZD
10 AWG742.80700 DZD
20 AWG1485.61400 DZD
50 AWG3714.03500 DZD
100 AWG7428.07000 DZD
250 AWG18570.17500 DZD
500 AWG37140.35000 DZD
1000 AWG74280.70000 DZD
2000 AWG148561.40000 DZD
5000 AWG371403.50000 DZD
10000 AWG742807.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 DZD0.01346 AWG
5 DZD0.06731 AWG
10 DZD0.13462 AWG
20 DZD0.26925 AWG
50 DZD0.67312 AWG
100 DZD1.34625 AWG
250 DZD3.36563 AWG
500 DZD6.73125 AWG
1000 DZD13.46250 AWG
2000 DZD26.92500 AWG
5000 DZD67.31250 AWG
10000 DZD134.62500 AWG