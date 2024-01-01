20 Algerian dinars to Aruban florins

Convert DZD to AWG at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ƒ0.01344 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 DZD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01360.0136
Low0.01340.0133
Average0.01350.0134
Change-0.55%0.83%
View full history

1 DZD to AWG stats

The performance of DZD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0136 and a 30 day low of 0.0134. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for DZD to AWG was -0.55.

The performance of DZD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0136 and a 90 day low of 0.0133. This means the 90 day average was 0.0134. The change for DZD to AWG was 0.83.

Track market ratesView DZD to AWG chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.751.4921.620.93721.584
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0651.7941.9471.12625.94
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3831.5010.86819.996
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 DZD0.01344 AWG
5 DZD0.06720 AWG
10 DZD0.13441 AWG
20 DZD0.26881 AWG
50 DZD0.67203 AWG
100 DZD1.34406 AWG
250 DZD3.36015 AWG
500 DZD6.72030 AWG
1000 DZD13.44060 AWG
2000 DZD26.88120 AWG
5000 DZD67.20300 AWG
10000 DZD134.40600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Algerian Dinar
1 AWG74.40170 DZD
5 AWG372.00850 DZD
10 AWG744.01700 DZD
20 AWG1,488.03400 DZD
50 AWG3,720.08500 DZD
100 AWG7,440.17000 DZD
250 AWG18,600.42500 DZD
500 AWG37,200.85000 DZD
1000 AWG74,401.70000 DZD
2000 AWG148,803.40000 DZD
5000 AWG372,008.50000 DZD
10000 AWG744,017.00000 DZD