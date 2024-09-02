Aruban florin to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Algerian dinars is currently 74.658 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.261% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 74.977 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 74.618 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.