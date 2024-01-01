20 Aruban florins to Algerian dinars

Convert AWG to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 awg
1,493.15 dzd

ƒ1.000 AWG = دج74.66 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
AWG to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 AWG to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.186675.3022
Low74.652574.6525
Average74.941475.0359
Change-0.49%-0.48%
1 AWG to DZD stats

The performance of AWG to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.1866 and a 30 day low of 74.6525. This means the 30 day average was 74.9414. The change for AWG to DZD was -0.49.

The performance of AWG to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.3022 and a 90 day low of 74.6525. This means the 90 day average was 75.0359. The change for AWG to DZD was -0.48.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Algerian Dinar
1 AWG74.65750 DZD
5 AWG373.28750 DZD
10 AWG746.57500 DZD
20 AWG1,493.15000 DZD
50 AWG3,732.87500 DZD
100 AWG7,465.75000 DZD
250 AWG18,664.37500 DZD
500 AWG37,328.75000 DZD
1000 AWG74,657.50000 DZD
2000 AWG149,315.00000 DZD
5000 AWG373,287.50000 DZD
10000 AWG746,575.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 DZD0.01339 AWG
5 DZD0.06697 AWG
10 DZD0.13395 AWG
20 DZD0.26789 AWG
50 DZD0.66973 AWG
100 DZD1.33945 AWG
250 DZD3.34863 AWG
500 DZD6.69725 AWG
1000 DZD13.39450 AWG
2000 DZD26.78900 AWG
5000 DZD66.97250 AWG
10000 DZD133.94500 AWG